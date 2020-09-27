Coronavirus UK: Sage expert warns of 100 deaths a day within four weeks

‘We need to make sure that transmission comes down now,’ says Prof Graham Medley.
A message on the M4 at Newport warning motorists approaching Cardiff about new lockdown restrictions. Photograph: Huw Fairclough/Getty Images
Aaron Walawalkar
The Guardian
The UK’s daily coronavirus death toll will rise from 34 to 100 a day in three to four weeks’ time, an expert on the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) has warned.
Infectious disease modelling expert Prof Graham Medley said there is little that can be done now to prevent daily deaths climbing to 100 – but “we need to make sure transmission comes down now” to prevent the figure increasing further.
Medley told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “The treatments [for Covid-19] have improved, the way the virus is transmitting is going to be different, but nonetheless it is a dangerous virus and inevitably it will lead to some deaths.”
He said that even if only 0.8% of infections lead to deaths, down from an estimated 1% in February and March, “it still means that we are going to see deaths increase”. Read more >>