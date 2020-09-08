College Professor Dies Teaching Online Class After Weekslong Battle With COVID-19

Paola De Simone, 46, reportedly died during a virtual Zoom lecture for the Universidad Argentina de la Empresa in Buenos Aires.
A college professor in Buenos Aires, Argentina, who had been battling symptoms of the coronavirus for several weeks reportedly collapsed and died on Wednesday while delivering an online class from her home.
Paola De Simone, 46, a member of the government and international relations faculty at the Universidad Argentina de la Empresa, passed out while teaching via the video conferencing platform Zoom, reported the Clarín newspaper.
Students participating in the virtual lecture reportedly asked De Simone for her address so that they could send medical help, according to the Pagina 12 outlet. But she only responded “I can’t” before passing out, per MDZ Online. Read more >>