Wednesday, September 9, 2020

College football player Jamain Stephens dies at age 20 of COVID-19 complications

By Michael David Smith

Jamain Stephens, a football player at California University of Pennsylvania and the son of a former Steelers first round-draft pick, has died at the age of 20 of COVID-19 complications.

Stephens had played the last three seasons at California University, which canceled this football season because of the pandemic.

“Jamain was such a wonderful student with a smile on his face every time you saw him,” California University of Pennsylvania Athletic Director Karen Hjerpe said in a statement. “His personality was contagious and he made such a positive impact on everyone he met.”  Read more >>
