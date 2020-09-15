CMO admits isolating parts of island would be difficult

Green dots show COVID-19 cases on New Providence. Pink dots show their contacts.
Candia Dames
The Nassau Guardian
Although the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in The Bahamas is over 3,000 with more than half of those cases active, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Pearl McMillan said yesterday that lockdowns are not sustainable, and acknowledged that isolating certain areas of New Providence, as foreshadowed last week by the prime minister, would be challenging.
At a Ministry of Health press conference, McMillan also provided a graph that showed COVID-19 cases are spread out across the island. New Providence has recorded a total 2,013 cases — the vast majority after the reopening of the borders on July 1.
Asked about the move away from lockdowns, as indicated by the prime minister last week, she said, “Whether or not we opened everything or just a few things, certainly what we require to happen as we move forward is that we follow the necessary public health measures in order to decrease the likelihood of spread. Read more >>