China will offer approved vaccine to The Bahamas

Royston Jones Jr.
Eyewitness News
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — As part of its growing bilateral relations, The Bahamas will be among the beneficiaries of China’s COVID-19 vaccine when approved for general use, according to Counselor at the Chinese Embassy Haigang Yin.
In an interview with Eyewitness News, Yin said China has provided The Bahamas with five separate donations of medical supplies, and technical support, including treatment protocols for the novel coronavirus.
Two weeks ago, Minister of Health Renward Wells confirmed the government committed $2 million to inoculate at least 20 percent of its population when an approved vaccine becomes available through the World Health Organization’s, and Pan American Health Organization’s, COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) Facility
Asked whether the country could also benefit directly from an approved vaccine in China, many of which have advanced to the final phase of clinical trials, Yin said: “Of course.” Read more >>