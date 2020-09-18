CDC Says Pregnant Women With Covid-19 More Likely to Give Birth Prematurely

A photo of a newborn baby wearing a face shield, delivered at Praram 9 Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand on April 9, 2020. - Photo: Lillian Suwanrumpha (Getty Images)
By Ed Cara
Pregnant women and their babies face unique challenges from covid-19, suggests new research published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The study found that pregnant women who develop covid-19-related symptoms while hospitalized often become critically ill, and pregnant women with covid-19 may be more likely to have a preterm birth or possibly even miscarriage.
The research, published in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) on Wednesday, looked at the medical records of nearly 600 pregnant women between the ages of 18 and 45 with confirmed covid-19 who were hospitalized at some point between March and late August this year, via its existing surveillance network in hospitals across 14 states. Read more >>