Thursday, September 3, 2020
CDC documents say states should prepare to distribute Covid-19 vaccines as soon as late October
By Jamie Gumbrecht and Maggie Fox, CNN
(CNN) - The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has told public health officials around the United States to prepare to distribute a potential coronavirus vaccine as soon as late October. It also provided planning scenarios to help states prepare.
The documents were posted by The New York Times and the CDC confirmed to CNN it has sent them to city and state public health officials.