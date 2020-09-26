CDB approved loans to The Bahamas and Saint Lucia

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados — The Board of Directors of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) approved loans of US$40 million to The Bahamas and US$30 million to Saint Lucia to support economic recovery and resilience in both countries, hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
'A big benefit of these two loans is that The Bahamas and Saint Lucia will continue to deal with the economic and health fallout from COVID-19 while sustaining socially-friendly policies for the benefit of vulnerable people,' said CDB President Dr Wm Warren Smith.