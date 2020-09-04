Cat 5 would swallow most of New Providence

An image by Pacific Disaster Centre which shows areas in New Providence vulnerable to flooding during a Category 5 storm. PDC
By Rachel Knowles
Roughly 70 percent of New Providence could flood in a direct hit from a Category 5 hurricane, and The Bahamas should ensure it is well prepared in advance for such a scenario, a disaster management specialist at Pacific Disaster Centre (PDC) advised yesterday.
Scott Kuykendall, disaster management specialist at PDC, said the agency’s modelling shows the areas most likely to flood are those on the southern side of the island.
Kuykendall revealed the data during a Bahamas Strong webinar.
He said the modeling by PDC — an applied research center managed by the University of Hawaii, which uses technologies and best practices to help global partners effectively mitigate, prepare for, respond to and recover from disasters — takes into account that the most probable direction for a storm to approach New Providence is from the south, which would expose the island to the northeast quadrant of a hurricane – typically the most dangerous.
In such an event, PDC’s modeling estimates that up to 116,700 people could be exposed to storm surge. Read more >>