Carl Allen Invests His Heart—And His Yachts—In Walker’s Cay In The Bahamas

Bill Springer
Forbes
“I’ve been going to the Bahamas since I was 12-years-old,” say Carl Allen (founder of Allen Exploration and owner of Walker’s Cay in the Bahamas) over drinks on board his 164-foot-long yacht Gigi on a steamy day in Ft. Lauderdale. “We came across the Gulf Stream on an old trawler and I still remember the how colors of the Bahama banks hit me like a wave. I’ve been hooked ever since.”
In fact, “hooked” may be the perfect description of this curious Texan who’s spent a good chunk of the last three years on board his impressive fleet of yachts in his beloved Bahamas. Gigi is the Westport he bought for his wife Gigi as soon as he sold his rather valuable company several years ago. But Gigi isn’t even the largest yacht in his fleet. Read more >>