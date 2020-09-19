“Can Anything Good Come From Nazareth?” – Growing up Over the Hill

“But when we look at the Over-the-Hill of the 50s and 60s…we see a people who, oppressed by colonial and oligarchical regimes, marched, fought, possessed the land and then rose up to become governor generals, prime ministers and leaders in every single sphere of vocational and professional endeavor.”
~ Rosalie Fawkes
Rosalie’s seventh birthday - Photos courtesy of Rosalie Fawkes
By Rosalie Fawkes, Guest Contributor
Over-The-Hill 242 Blog
They say that as a person grows older, the mind starts to travel back in time. I saw it happen with my mother – did she ever enjoy talking to everyone about her idyllic, childhood days in West End, Grand Bahama.
Today, I often think about Over-the-Hill, the place where I spent the first thirteen years of my life. Just about everyone I knew lived Over-the-Hill, On-Top-of-the-Hill or Fort Fincastle – small world as they would say.
We did not live Over-the-Hill by choice but as a people of colour, that is where most of us were relegated. Why was this area called Over-the-Hill? To be honest I don’t know but one thing I do know is that in front of Over-the-Hill was a street called Bay Street – the street where the land merged with pristine, white, sandy beaches that led to the emerald green and turquoise waters of the ocean – choice property as they would say. Bay Street also symbolized wealth, power and colonial arrogance and in the 1950s Black persons could neither work nor live on Bay Street. Read more >>