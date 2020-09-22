Campbell highlights DGFA’s efforts to keep families safe during COVID-19

Minister of Social Services and Urban Development, the Hon. Frankie A. Campbell (BIS Photo/Matt Maura)
ZNS Bahamas
Officials at the Department of Gender and Family Affairs, Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development, continued to facilitate their own programmes while collaborating with other government and civil society stakeholders and non-governmental partners to address the safety and well-being of Bahamian families during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Research conducted by the Department showed that the emergency lockdown experience of people being confined to home to prevent spread of the dangerous novel coronavirus sometimes presented challenges to some families locally, and across the globe.
In response to local queries, complaints and requests for assistance in instances of increased violence, family feuds, depression, anxiety, loneliness, fear and a general need for help, the Department — in conjunction with the University of The Bahamas — conducted an online survey to ascertain the safety and well-being of families during COVID curfews and lockdown experiences. Read more >>