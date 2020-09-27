Buster Douglas to Referee "Battle In The Bahamas" Celebrity Boxing Match

VladTV
Buster Douglas had quite the career as a boxer, with his 1990 matchup against Mike Tyson becoming a major highlight in his career. Douglas would face off against Tyson and execute one of the biggest upsets in sports history, by knocking out Tyson in the 10th round of the fight and ultimately becoming the world heavyweight champion. The now-retired boxer hasn’t strayed too far from the boxing world, as it was revealed he’ll be a part of celebrity boxing fight night set to take place on December 12, 2020.
The Celebrity Boxing Redemption Fight Night, which has been billed as the ‘Battle In the Bahamas,’ will feature Joe Giudice of ‘Real Housewives of NJ’ versus actor and producer Ojani Noa, who is Jennifer Lopez’s ex. Former heavyweight world champion Buster Douglas is set to be the special guest referee for the match. (source)