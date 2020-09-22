BU researchers say they found what causes fatal lung inflammation in COVID-19 patients

By Boston25News.com
BOSTON — Among a sea of symptoms in patients with COVID-19 is severe inflammation of the lungs, leading to decreased lung function, the need for a ventilator and possibly even death.
COVID-19, a variation of acute respiratory infections, wreaks havoc on the respiratory system by attacking lung cells and suppressing the body’s immune response, according to new data from Boston University researchers.
Using lung tissue developed by human stem cells, which were originally used to study the effects of smoking on the lungs, doctors at the Boston University Center for Regenerative Medicine (CReM) and National Emerging Infections Diseases Laboratories (NEIDL) have uncovered the process that COVID-19 uses to erode lung function in infected patients. Read more >>