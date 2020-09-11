Friday, September 11, 2020
BTVI Secures Additional City & Guilds Qualifications
The Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) was recently approved to offer two additional City & Guilds qualifications: Introductory Award in Employability Skills and Certificate in Employability Skills. The institution also offers the City and Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Engineering Maintenance, Installation and Commissioning.
Considered one of the leading skills development organizations, City and Guilds provides training services to a variety of sectors to meet the needs of today’s workforce. Its qualifications are valued by employers across the globe. They offer a wide range of vocational qualifications in several occupational areas, ranging across eight levels, from entry to high-order, which are designed for cross-border employment.
BTVI President, Dr. Robert W. Robertson encouraged those who have been affected by COVID-19 to apply to BTVI and receive training that mirrors international industry standards.
“As we continue to experience the residual effects of COVID-19, I implore persons who are furloughed or not working to apply to our institution to prepare for employment or entrepreneurship. This pandemic has certainly highlighted the importance of possessing a skill that can provide an income even when businesses are closed,” said Dr. Robertson.
"BTVI will be offering a series of short employment-focused courses over the next few months that will be designed specifically to assist those individuals looking to upgrade their skills in technology," added Dr. Robertson.
BTVI staff have participated in City & Guilds training workshops since the institution acquired the accreditation from the United Kingdom-based London Institute in 2018.
City and Guilds has a presence in more than 80 countries and is considered one of the leading skills development organizations.