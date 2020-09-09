BTVI President Receives University of London Grad Diploma

Dr. Robert W. Robertson
BTVI President
President of the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI), Dr. Robert W. Robertson has been awarded a Graduate Diploma in International Development by the London School of Economics (LSE) and Political Science at the University of London.
Developed by academics at LSE, the diploma provides a strong grounding in international development and helps to develop critical skills for a wide range of real world professional situations. It also helps learners understand the fundamentals of economics, sociology and how urbanization, gender issues, poverty and social exclusion affect the process of development.
Dr. Robertson, who is a Fulbright Specialist, is the first president of the institution. Since his appointment in 2016, he continues to use his international, online, adult learning and workforce skills development at BTVI. When COVID-19 hit The Bahamas in early 2020, Dr. Robertson led the charge in ensuring that the institution developed online classes to expand its reach to improve skills development throughout The Bahamas in a more flexible manner, which matches the needs of working professionals and the environment the world now finds itself in.