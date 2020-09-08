Bruce Williamson, former lead singer of The Temptations, dies at 49 from COVID-19

The Temptations -Photo: John Lamparski/FilmMagic
Bruce Williamson, 49, a long-running voice of The Temptations, has died from coronavirus.
The R&B singer died Sunday evening at Mountain View Hospital in Las Vegas, his business manager, Anta Ealy, confirms to USA TODAY. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 in late August, Ealy says, weeks after having his gallbladder removed.
"There's no words in the world that can express how I feel right now," Bruce Alan Williamson Jr., the singer’s son, wrote in an emotional post on Monday. "I love you Daddy thank you for being awesome thank you for being loving thank you for being Who You Are. ... We will meet again."
"We mourn the loss of one of our brothers," original Temptation Otis Williams told USA TODAY in a statement on Monday. "Once you are a Temptation, you are always a Temptation."