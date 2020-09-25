BPC to Spud Bahamas Well in December Using Stena IceMAX Drillship

Stena Icemax - Iulian Hirlea/MarineTraffic
OE Offshore Engineer
Bahamas Petroleum Company (BPC) expects to spud its maiden well offshore The Bahamas called Perseverance #1, in December 2020, using the Stena IceMAX drillship.
BPC in May signed a drilling contract with Stena Drilling for a sixth-generation drilling rig, but it was not clear at the time which of the three - Stena IceMax, Stena Forth, or Stena DrillMax - drillships would be used.
BPC said Friday that the Stena IceMAX was nominated as the drilling rig for the drilling and completion of the Perseverance #1 well.
Simon Potter, Chief Executive Officer of BPC, said: "In March 2020, the company was within weeks of commencing the drilling of the Perseverance #1 well when compelled to defer operations due to the anticipated impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.