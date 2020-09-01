Tuesday, September 1, 2020
Bankrupt Boy Scouts Face Claims From Over 10,000 Abuse Victims
By Josh Saul
The Boy Scouts of America, which filed for bankruptcy in February, is expected to face at least 10,000 sex abuse claims in its bankruptcy, a lawyer representing victims said Thursday.
James Stang of the law firm Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones LLP, who represents the tort claimants’ committee, provided the latest number of abuse claims during a court hearing.
The committee previously said it expected over 7,000 cases to be filed by the Nov. 16 deadline, according to a June court filing.
Bankruptcy court Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein approved a motion to extend the Scout’s exclusive ability to file a Chapter 11 plan at the hearing, and put off until early next week her decision on the fitness of a contested mediator. Read more >>