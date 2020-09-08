Bahamian native finds entrepreneurial success with Toronto’s largest black-owned hair and beauty supply store

Zhorrah Grant
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A Bahamian native has found entrepreneurial success with the successful launch of the largest black-owned hair and beauty supply store in Toronto, Canada.
Zhorrah Grant, the daughter of national sports icon, the late Tom “The Bird” Grant, told Eyewitness News that she had been “shocked” by the turnout at the opening of her business Hair Granted Beauty Supply Inc in late August.
“In Canada the beauty supply industry is primarily dominated by Asians and for me to open the largest black-owned beauty supply store in Toronto is something amazing,” said Grant.
“I didn’t expect to have a grand opening with people literally lined up around the plaza. My landlord called me and said you really have a lot of people out here. It was truly a shock.” Read more >>