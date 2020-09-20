Bahamian named among 62 top wedding photographers in the world

By Royston Jones Jr.
Eyewitness News
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamian photographer Stanley Babb has been named by internationally renowned fashion magazine Harper’s BAZAAR as one of the top 62 wedding photographers in the world.
The publication titled ‘BAZAAR Bride’s Little Black Book: The Top Wedding Photographers in the World’, was released on digital platforms on Thursday, and named the “best shooters and studios to capture every moment of your wedding day”.
“These are the photographers we recommend when asked and those we trust to capture the portraits, moments, and details of life’s most sentimental events,” wrote Harpers BAZAAR’s Wedding and Travel Director Carrie Goldberg and Contributing Weddings Writer Heather Hall. Read more >>