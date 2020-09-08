Bahamasair to resume flights on Thursday

Bahamasair Jet
By Sloan Smith
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamasair will resume its domestic flight schedule on Thursday.
The airline announced the resumption of services in a statement yesterday, and advised that flights are presently available for purchase.
All passengers leaving Nassau are reminded that they must be in possession of a negative PCR COVID-19 test – taken within 5 days of their travel date – and must self-quarantine for 14 days on arrival to their destination.
The airline reminded customers that tickets can still be used for future travel and change fees will be waived through May 31, 2021.