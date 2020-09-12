Saturday, September 12, 2020
Bahamasair passenger numbers dismal on first domestic flights
By Paige McCartney
The Nassau Guardian
After being grounded for several weeks due to the second emergency lockdown, the first domestic flights for the national air carrier had dismal passenger numbers, Bahamasair Chairman Tommy Turnquest said yesterday.
Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced on Monday that local air carriers would be permitted to resume domestic flights this week.
Turnquest said while he didn’t expect a robust start, the low numbers were alarming.
“I can tell you that the three flights that went out so far this morning went out with dismally low numbers,” he told Guardian Business. Read more >>