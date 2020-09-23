Bahamas Resorts Delay Openings Beyond Government

By Brian Major
Travel Pulse
Nassau’s Sandals Royal Bahamian joined the Baha Mar mega-resort this past week in opting to delay their re-openings until this winter, months beyond the October 15 reopening date set by The Bahamas’ Ministry of Tourism for the return of the territory’s resort industry.
Sandals' website now lists Sandals Royal Bahamian as reopening on January 28, 2021. Meanwhile, Baha Mar’s operators “hinted strongly” on Friday that the Cable Beach mega-resort and its adjacent Melia Nassau Beach hotel may not re-open until late December and possibly not until 2021, observes a Bahamas Tribune report. Read more >>