Monday, September 14, 2020
Bahamas ranks 39th on Economic Freedom, enters top quartile
By Royston Jones Jr.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas has been ranked 39th out of 162 nations included in the Economic Freedom of the World 2020 Annual Report.
This represents a rank climb of 19 spots over the previous year when The Bahamas was ranked 58.
The Bahamas overall score also improved marginally from 7.25 out of 10 to 7.62.
The Nassau Institute released the report on Saturday.
The report is based on 2018 data measures economic freedom, defined as the ability of individuals to make their own economic decisions.
It analyses the policies and institutions of the listed countries in five key areas — regulation, freedom to trade internationally, size of government, property rights, government spending and taxation.