Bahamas Olympic Committee President reveals challenges of Tokyo 2020 postponement

Shaunae Miller-Uibo is the Bahamas' key medal hope for next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo ©Getty Images
By Nancy Gillen
Bahamas Olympic Committee (BOC) President Romell Knowles revealed the challenges facing the organisation following the postponement of the Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Tokyo 2020 is now scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 8, having been delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Qualifying events for the Games have also been impacted, with Knowles suggesting that this was a challenge.
"One of the challenges that we have with our athletes is not knowing when and where the qualifying events for their particular sports will take place, which has not been determined yet due to COVID-19," he said, as reported by The Tribune.
"We are still anxiously awaiting those decisions so athletes will know what they have to do because it's a tedious process and we want to make sure that they don't miss out on any opportunity to qualify for the Games."