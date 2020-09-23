Bahamas In Good Position To Benefit From Investment And The Multi Cultural Segment

ZNS Bahamas
The Bahamas Min.of Tourism & Aviation recently participated in the 24th Annual International African American Hotel Ownership & Investment Summit & Trade Show (NABHOOD). The primary goal of the summit is to increase the numbers of African Americans and other minorities managing, operating, and owning hotels, develop executive-level jobs for minorities and boost vendor opportunities, thereby creating wealth within the minority community.
Deputy Director General of the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation, Ellison “Tommy” Thompson, participated in an investment virtual panel along with other key leaders from Caribbean Region and top hotel brands. He assured the 200-plus attendees that The Bahamas is still a prime destination for tourism and investment evidenced by several developments in the pipeline. He also expressed that the region will emerge from this pandemic storm with a better Caribbean tourism investment climate by way of a number of business, technological and social innovations. Read more >>