Bahamas has highest rate of imprisonment in regional IDB study

Sloan Smith
Eyewitness News
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A recent Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) report has revealed that The Bahamas has the highest rate of imprisonment per capita when compared to other countries in the Caribbean.
The report, which was released this month, examines survey data collected from 3,528 inmates in six Caribbean countries: The Bahamas (2016), Barbados (2018), Guyana (2017), Jamaica (2018), Suriname (2018), and Trinidad and Tobago (2018).
“Caribbean countries tend to use incarceration to a greater degree than countries in other regions,” it said.
“Six of the fifteen countries with the highest incarceration rates worldwide are Caribbean islands.”
All of the countries, except Jamaica, had incarceration rates well above the international average of 145 inmates per 100,000. Read more >>