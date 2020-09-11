Friday, September 11, 2020
Baha Mar delays reopening amid COVID-19 concerns
By Dionne Baptiste
The Bahamas' Baha Mar resort has delayed its reopening.
Citing COVID-related concerns, the report said the goal was to reopen its doors and resume operations in October, but under the circumstances, it just isn't feasible.
In a statement issued on Thursday, Baha Mar employees were advised that they would be paid 30 per cent of their base compensation as an ex gratia payment for an additional 90 days.
President of the resort Graeme Davis said: “There are no perfect decisions in our current climate, but there are ones that allow us to put the wellbeing of those we care about first. While this is a great disappointment to us all, it is a choice we make with a heavy heart after sober assessment of the current state of COVID-19 cases here in The Bahamas and in our key US markets."
Management at the resort gave the assurance that they will welcome visitors as soon as it's safe to do so.
The Bahamas has seen a steady surge in COVID-19 infections since they reopened their borders in July.
At last count 2721 cases were recorded in the territory, 1457 of them still active. (source)