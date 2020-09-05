Authentic wins the 146th Kentucky Derby ahead of favorite Tiz the Law

Authentic and jockey John Velazquez lead the field on the way to winning the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby. Mark Humphrey, AP
Authentic won the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville on Saturday, edging Tiz the Law in the 1¼-mile race.
Authentic, who finished in 2:00.61, gave Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert his record-tying sixth career win at the Kentucky Derby. It was the third Derby win for jockey John Velazquez.
Tiz the Law, who won the first leg of the Triple Crown at the Belmont Stakes in June, finished second.
At the start of the race, Tiz the Law remained the heavy favorite, at 4-5 odds. The thoroughbred was unbeaten in 2020, with big wins at both the Travers and Belmont Stakes, but finished second Saturday. Honor A.P. is the second choice at 7-1, followed by Authentic at 9-1.