Australia asks Google to remove images from top of sacred site Uluru

Rob Picheta, CNN
(CNN) — Australia has asked Google to remove pictures on its Maps service taken from the top of Uluru, the sacred Aboriginal monolith that visitors were banned from climbing last year.
Google Maps currently hosts several user-uploaded images from the top of the site, taken before the ban came into place, as well as a Street View path recorded by a climber in 2018.
But Parks Australia, which looks after the country's natural treasures, has asked the tech giant to take down pictures uploaded by users after complaints from the Anangu Aboriginal people, Uluru's traditional owners.
Tourists were prohibited from traversing the sacred site in late 2019 after the Anangu people said it was being trashed by visitors eroding its surface, dropping rubbish and polluting nearby waterholes. Read more >>