Are blue holes safe for divers?

In 2018, a crew from Aquatica Submarines ventured to the bottom of the blue hole of Belize with a mission to create a 3D map of the Great Blue Hole. Along the way, they came across some common and rare sights. At the beginning of the expedition, the crew found corals, turtles, and reef sharks. As they moved deeper, life began to vanish. The area was entirely lifeless as the explorers moved beyond 90 meters of depth. All they found down there was toxic hydrogen sulfide covering the entire width of the hole.
The condition inside was also anoxic — barren of both oxygen and life. Conch shells and hermit crabs had been found during archeological research, but they are believed to have been trapped down there and suffocated to death.
As they moved further beyond 120 meters, the researchers came across something that was not expected. Stalactites were found, which gave some clues to the hole’s past. These are a type of formation that hang from the ceilings of caves as water drips. Also, stalactites form most effectively on land, with water dripping down the stone. Hence, their presence in the Great Blue Hole was strong evidence that these holes had been formed on land in the prolific era of the earth, and were later submerged at the end of the ice age.
