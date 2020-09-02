Another Delay for Cruises to the Bahamas

Grand Classica and Grand Celebration (Photo: Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line)
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has announced their return to service has been delayed once again.
The line now plans to resume cruises on November 4, 2020 aboard Grand Celebration. Their second ship, Grand Classica, will be idled until at least March 3, 2021, the cruise line said.
“We have been planning our anticipated return to sea for October,” CEO Oneil Khosa said. “However, as we continue to monitor the situation … and communicate with the Bahamian government on their plans to allow leisure guests to return, we have determined that a further extension is in the best interest of our guests and crew.”
The Florida-based line sails two-night cruises to Freeport, Bahamas from the Port of Palm Beach aboard former Carnival Cruise Line and Costa Cruises ships. Read more >>