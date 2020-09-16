American woman's bar crawl spreads Covid in southern Germany

Despite symptoms for coronavirus, 26-year-old went partying while waiting for test results. Bavaria's governor called it a "model case of stupidity."
Pedestrians walk through the city center of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on Sept. 13, 2020.Lino Mirgeler / dpa via Getty Images
Authorities in southern Germany have recorded three more COVID-19 infections in people who frequented bars visited by a 26-year-old American woman suspected of flouting quarantine rules in the Alpine resort of Garmisch-Partenkirchen.
The latest cases take the total number of recent infections in the town to 59, including 25 staff at a hotel resort where the woman worked that caters to U.S. military personnel.
Anton Speer, who heads the county administration, told reporters Tuesday that authorities are still waiting for the results of about 300 tests conducted Monday and it was too soon to give the "all-clear." The three new infections emerged from 740 tests conducted over the weekend.