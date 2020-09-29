American Facing Prison for Posting Negative Tripadvisor Review of Thailand Resort

Laurie Baratti
Travel Pulse
An American abroad is reportedly facing a two-year prison sentence for writing negative reviews of a Thailand hotel on Tripadvisor.
Wesley Barnes, a U.S. citizen who currently works in Thailand, has been arrested on charges of damaging the reputation of the Sea View Resort on Koh Chang island, reported the New York Post.
Having recently vacationed there, Barnes reportedly proceeded to post poor reviews of the Thai resort property on various websites, claiming that it was filled with “unfriendly staff” who “act like they don’t want anyone here”. Read more >>