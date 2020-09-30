American Airlines To Begin Preflight Coronavirus Testing To 2 Caribbean Destinations

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – American Airlines announced Tuesday it’s working with several foreign governments to begin offering preflight COVID-19 testing for customers traveling to international destinations, starting with Jamaica and the Bahamas.
The airline plans to expand the program to additional markets in the weeks and months ahead.
"The pandemic has changed our business in ways we never could have expected, but all the while, the entire American Airlines team has eagerly tackled the challenge of reimagining the way we deliver a safe, healthy and enjoyable travel experience for our customers," said Robert Isom, President of American Airlines. "Our plan for this initial phase of preflight testing reflects the ingenuity and care our team is putting into rebuilding confidence in air travel, and we view this as an important step in our work to accelerate an eventual recovery of demand."