Tuesday, September 1, 2020
All schools to open October 5, though some islands virtually
By Royston Jones Jr.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Schools across the country will reopen on October 5, though public schools on New Providence, Abaco and Eleuthera will only offer virtual learning.
During a Ministry of Education virtual press conference, Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd said schools on Grand Bahama and all other islands will facilitate traditional, face-to-face learning.
The minister encouraged parents to contact private schools to learn the model of learning those schools will offer, virtual, combined or face-to-face when schools open, noting that these institutions had the discretion to choose.
He said the delay in the opening of school will allow parents to get the electronic devices needed for online learning and for officials to complete the high-speed WiFi expansion program for all public schools — a process that was stalled due to previous lockdowns.
The minister acknowledged students whose homes for example do not have electricity will need to be assisted. He said for students in those circumstances a prepared package will be provided to them and graded weekly.