Alexei Navalny novichok finding prompts calls for answers from Moscow

Angela Merkel says poisoning was attempted murder and White House calls it ‘reprehensible’.
World leaders are demanding answers from the Kremlin after toxicological examinations indicated that the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a nerve agent from the novichok family.
The German chancellor, Angela Merkel, revealed that tests carried out at a military laboratory had “identified unequivocally” the Soviet era nerve agent. She referred to the case as an “attempted murder” and said the findings raised “very difficult questions that only the Russian government can answer, and has to answer”.
The UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, called the findings “outrageous” and said: “The Russian government must now explain what happened to Mr Navalny.”
The White House called the attack “completely reprehensible”. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden called it an “outrageous and brazen attempt on Mr Navalny’s life” and noted that Donald Trump had yet to personally condemn the attack. Read more >>