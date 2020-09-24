Aggressor Adventures Honored With 79 Reader’s Choice Awards from Scuba Diving Magazine

Adventure Travel Brand Receives 43% More Votes Than Runner Up
AUGUSTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aggressor Adventures, leading adventure travel company, has been awarded 79 Scuba Diving Magazine 2021 Reader’s Choice Awards with an impressive 34 award lead over the runner up.
The publication’s annual Reader’s Choice survey gives thousands of Scuba Diver Magazine subscribers and online users the chance to voice their opinion on their favorite dive destinations operators, liveaboards, sites and more. Read more >>