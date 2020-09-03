After 16 years, Britain's hit dancing show will finally feature a same-sex couple

Boxer Nicola Adams
London (CNN) - Olympic gold medal-winning boxer Nicola Adams will become the first celebrity to dance with a same-sex partner on the UK's wildly popular talent series "Strictly Come Dancing," 16 years after the show first aired.
Adams, who won gold for Great Britain at the 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympics, said she asked to dance with another woman before accepting the offer to take part in the BBC program.
The move is a milestone for one of the UK's most-watched TV shows, which pairs celebrities with professional dancers and eliminates couples each week via a public vote.