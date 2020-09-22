Actor Sidney Poitier Missing 23 Bahama Relatives Due to Dorian

By Rebekah Sager
Following Hurricane Dorian, the nephew of famed actor Sidney Poitier confirmed to the New York Times Thursday that 23 relatives of the actor are unaccounted for, including his sister and her adult children.
Poitier's family extends to more than 500 Bahamians. The 92-year-old actor was born in Miami to Bahamian parents and raised in the islands.
“We haven’t been able to find any of them, nor have we heard from any of them,” Jeffrey Poitier, 66, told the Times in a phone interview from the Bahamas on Thursday. “We are still looking and hoping that they surface as soon as possible. It’s got us all worried.” Read more >>