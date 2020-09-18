Abaco in “precarious situation” with COVID, ongoing reconstruction — says MP

Central and South Abaco MP James Albury
By Royston Jones Jr.
Eyewitness News
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Central and South Abaco MP James Albury said the construction industry represents a major hotspot for COVID-19 and the continued rise in infections on the island, noting Abaco is in a “precarious situation” as reconstruction forges on.
“It’s something that is on everyone’s mind, including my own,” Albury told Eyewitness News.
“We’re in a very precarious situation and trying to handle that as well as handle reconstruction of course, is a double whammy that is really keeping us on the back foot. We’re pushing forward as much as possible, but there is always a danger there in terms of a resurgence.
Abaco has the third-highest number of infections in The Bahamas with 104 infections as of yesterday, trailing Grand Bahama (607) and New Providence (2,186).
The island remains in recovery mode more than a year after deadly Hurricane Dorian decimated many of its once-thriving communities.
Amid the height of lockdown and curfew measures nationwide, exemptions were made for reconstruction of the island, a major undertaking, to continue. Read more >>