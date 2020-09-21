A US judge has blocked Trump’s plan to ban WeChat

The ban against the Chinese-owned app was supposed to go into effect Sunday night.
President Donald Trump speaks to the press at the White House on September 19. Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images
By Peter Kafka
A US judge has blocked the Trump administration’s plans to essentially disable WeChat, the mobile chat/payment service popular with millions of Chinese Americans.
Trump’s proposed ban of WeChat — which would have forced Apple and Google to remove the software from their app stores, and was meant to degrade the service so existing app users would find it unworkable — was supposed to go into effect at midnight Sunday.
But on Saturday night, Judge Laurel Beeler, of the Northern California US District Court, issued a temporary injunction against the Trump ban, citing free speech concerns, in a case brought by WeChat users.
Beeler’s order means that, for now, moves the Trump administration announced last week to cut off both WeChat and TikTok — apps owned by Chinese companies which are popular with millions of American users — have been put on hold. Read more >>