Monday, September 7, 2020
A day in Nassau, Bahamas: What to do while your cruise is in port
By Brian Major
The territory of the Bahamas includes 700 islands and 2,000 rocks and cays spread across 100,000 square miles of the North Atlantic Ocean. Technically, it’s not part of the Caribbean region. It is, however, a warm-weather destination on the edge of the Caribbean and shares many of its cultural traditions, cuisine and music.
When it comes to oceangoing vacations, the Bahamas can accurately be described as the industry’s leading destination, with the capital city of Nassau being cruising’s number one port of call. In 2019, the Bahamas hosted 5.43 million cruise visitors, more than any other global cruise port, and it greeted nearly 1 million more travelers than Cozumel, Mexico, the next most-visited port. Indeed, the modern cruise industry’s first itineraries in the 1970s focused on three- and four-day Bahamas sailings from Miami.
The archipelago’s spectacular natural environment features brilliant blue skies, warm temperatures and exceptionally clear waters. But Nassau, located on 112-mile-long New Providence island, is also a metropolitan center full of modern amenities and impressive African, Caribbean and colonial cultural and historic sites. Read more >>