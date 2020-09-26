Saturday, September 26, 2020

A COVID vaccine, every year, for the rest of your life? It’s starting to look that way

Current science says coronavirus immunity only lasts 3 to 12 months — which may throw a wrench in the vaccine plan.

 A lab technician sorts blood samples for COVID-19 vaccination study at the Research Centers of America in Hollywood, Florida on August 13, 2020. (CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Nicole Karlis
Salon

It's a conundrum for vaccine researchers and producers alike: what's the best strategy for vaccinating against a deadly virus if the immune system will forget how to protect itself against it a year later?

Recent research that suggests that novel coronavirus immunity doesn't last very long have thrown a wrench in the global plans to develop and roll out a vaccine. The duration of protective immunity, which is how long a person is naturally protected from the coronavirus following an infection, is believed to be anywhere between four to twelve months at the moment, based on current research.  Read more >>
