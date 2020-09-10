A 28-year-old elementary teacher dies three days after coronavirus diagnosis in South Carolina

Demetria Bannister, 28
(CNN) - An elementary school teacher died of coronavirus complications a week into the start of the school year in South Carolina.
Demetria Bannister was diagnosed with the virus Friday and died Monday. The 28-year-old had taught at the Windsor Elementary School in Columbia for five years, CNN affiliate WIS reported. She started her third year of teaching third-grade students on August 31.
In addition to teaching, Bannister was also passionate about music, and worked with the school choir in various projects. She also hosted a student club for aspiring singers.
"Known as Windsor's Songbird, Ms. Bannister used her musical talents to bring a great deal of joy to our school," said Denise Quickel, principal of Windsor Elementary. Read more >>