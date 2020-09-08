8 Apps Security Experts Would Never Have on Their Phone

It's time to take a look at your phone and clear out any apps that may be causing you more harm than good. Getty Images
By Lucie Turkel
Now more than ever, we rely on our phones for everything. From work to communication to play, it seems like all is just a phone tap away. But do you know how to keep yourself safe while using your personal device? The constant concern over security has been surfacing even more than usual lately news of compromised safety allegations against TikTok, the incredibly popular video-based social media app. With the U.S. government considering banning the app and the country of India already having done so, it's time to take a look at your phone and clear out any other apps that may end up causing you more harm than good.