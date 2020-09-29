65 new cases; two new deaths

The Ministry of Health reported 65 new cases of COVID-19 on New Providence and two new deaths.
The number of COVID-19 deaths in the country rose to 91.
Health officials said a 61-year-old woman and an 86-year-old woman, both of New Providence, died on September 27.
A death that was previously under investigation was classified as a non-COVID-19 death.
There are now 3,903 cases of COVID-19 in the country. There are 2,072 recovered cases, 1,713 active cases and 92 hospitalizations.
The Ministry of Health said 19,161 tests were completed up to yesterday.
There are now 2,822 cases of the virus on New Providence. (source)