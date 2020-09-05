Saturday, September 5, 2020
61 Books Recommended by Elon Musk
By Jessica Thomas
Although his days are presumably filled with Tesla, SpaceX, cyber pigs and lots and lots of tweeting, it seems Elon Musk also finds the time to make reading part of his routine. The billionaire businessman is known for sharing (and oversharing) all his recommendations and thoughts on Twitter, so it's no surprise that books are part of that.
Most Recommended Books compiled a list of all the books Musk has commented on in the past several years. View book list >>
Posted by Anthony Derek Catalano at 12:20 AM