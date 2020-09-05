Tuesday, September 15, 2020
5 tropical cyclones are in the Atlantic at the same time for only the second time in history
By Allison Chinchar and Haley Brink, CNN Meteorologists
(CNN) - It's peak hurricane season, and that's clear when you look at the Atlantic Ocean, which has five active tropical cyclones at the same time for only the second time in history.
The only other time there were five active tropical cyclones -- hurricane, tropical storm and/or tropical depression -- in the Atlantic was in 1971.
The five systems are Hurricane Paulette, Hurricane Sally, Tropical Storm Teddy, Tropical Storm Vicky, and Tropical Depression Rene.